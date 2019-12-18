Teen Girl Hit and Killed By Palm Beach County School Bus

A high school freshman was hit and killed by a Palm Beach County school bus early Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office said the teenager was crossing the street as the bus turned onto Haverhill Road from Elmhurst.
The driver reportedly never saw her.
The girl, 15, was taken to a hospital where she died, according to PBSO.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m.

The student’s name and school she attended wasn’t released, nor were details about how the crash happened.

