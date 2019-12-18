Teen Girl Hit and Killed By Palm Beach County School Bus

A high school freshman was hit and killed by a Palm Beach County school bus early Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the teenager was crossing the street as the bus turned onto Haverhill Road from Elmhurst.

The driver reportedly never saw her.

The girl, 15, was taken to a hospital where she died, according to PBSO.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m.

We are on scene of a student VS. PBC School Bus accident on the corner of Elmhurst Road and Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach. The student, believed to be a 15 y/o female, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. ALL MOTORISTS are ENCOURAGED to stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/rXHHEo3Vjo — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) December 18, 2019

The student’s name and school she attended wasn’t released, nor were details about how the crash happened.