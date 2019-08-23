Teen hits four people with car during an altercation

Authorities in Homestead have arrested an 18-year-old woman who reportedly purposely ran over several people during an altercation.

The incident occurred on Wednesday.

Officials say Jacqueline Hernandez was at her home when she noticed several people she knew drive by in a Volkswagen Jetta.

She and her friend then decided to follow the vehicle and when they found it, the two stopped their car right in front of the other car.

Hernandez’ friend jumped out of the vehicle as the occupants of the other vehicle got out of their car and an argument ensued.

At that point, Hernandez put her car in reverse and accelerated, striking one of the victims. She then accelerated again and struck two other victims and her friend.

The friend was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, while another victim suffered multiple wrist and elbow fractures and was taken to Homestead Hospital.

During a police interview, Hernandez told them “that she was just trying to bump the victims with her bumper, not kill them.”

Hernandez was arrested and is now facing four counts each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.