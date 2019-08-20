Teen in critical condition after being shot at while in vehicle with mother

Authorities in Miami Gardens are currently searching for a gunman who opened fire on a vehicle critically injuring a teen, and leaving his mother with shards of glass in her arm.

The incident occurred Monday near 17221 NW 27th Ave.

The teen’s mother, who did not want to be identified, told reporters that she and her son were leaving a Winn-Dixie supermarket when suddenly they came under-fire as they took the backstreets towards their home.

The mother says her first instinct was to drive straight to her house where relatives contacted authorities.

“I thought I was going to faint, because I thought I was shot, too,” the mother said. “Blood was just everywhere.”

The teen was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with injuries to his face, back and hand, while his mother was treated for small cuts in her arm.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear, however, the mother says at some point she believed someone was following them and that the gunman may have been after her son.

Authorities are now searching for answers. If you have any information about this shooting you are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.