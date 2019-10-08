Teen jailed for mass-shooting threat at Lake Worth HS to be released

The teenager who allegedly threatened to carry out a mass shooting at Lake Worth Community High School will be released from jail.

The judge granted 19-year-old Andrew Ruiz a $5,000 bond and ordered him to stay off the internet and away from all school campuses.

Ruiz is facing second-degree felony charges, including written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

Deputies say on Monday, Ruiz posted a threatening message on social media aimed at Lake Worth Community High School.

He was arrested later that evening.

The Palm Beach County School District sent out the message to parents: “Good evening, Lake Worth HS parents. This is the SDPBC calling on behalf of principal Dr. Elvis Epps. This is an update to an earlier call in which you were informed about a threat against Lake Worth High School. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies just arrested the suspect in that case. Deputies say this is an isolated incident, and the person believed to be responsible is in custody.”

“Classes continue as normal tomorrow. However, there will be an extra police presence on campus. I want to commend the excellent work of our School Police and the Sheriff’s Office,” the Palm Beach County School District wrote. “Thank you for your support of LWHS.

