Teen left with lungs like ‘a 70-year-old’s’ due to vaping

An 18-year-old student says doctors told him he now has the lungs of a ’70-year-old’ due to his vaping habits.

Adam Hergenreder was hospitalized last month with a lung illness after vaping both nicotine and THC products for a little over a year.

“It was scary to think about that — that little device did that to my lungs,” Adam said

and is worried that his lungs will never be 100% and that the illness has put an end to his wrestling career.

“I was a varsity wrestler before this and I might not ever be able to wrestle because that’s a very physical sport and my lungs might not be able to hold that exertion. … It’s sad,” Adam said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has reported 450 possible cases of the mysterious lung illness due to vaping and at least 5 deaths related to that illness.

Investigators have still not been able to pin point exactly which ingredients are causing the illnesses, however, the Trump administration announced Wednesday that they plan to ban the flavoring in the e-cigarettes.