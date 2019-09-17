Teen struck by police cruiser while riding bike in Miami

A Miami teen is recovering in the hospital after he was struck by a police cruiser while he riding his bike.

The incident occurred Monday after 3:15 p.m. in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 36th Street.

The 16-year-old male was transported to North Shore Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, authorities did report that the sergeant was not responding to a call at the time but was on duty.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.