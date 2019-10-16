Teens Arrested After Snapchat Video Shows Them with Guns in Publix Restroom

Three teenagers were arrested on Tuesday at a Publix store near Tampa, after a social media video allegedly showed them with guns in the supermarket’s restroom.

Officials say it happened at the store located at 5400 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Wesley Chapel, which is in Pasco County.

Law enforcement quickly converged on the trio in the store when they received the Snapchat video, which showed the three teens holding the firearms while racking the slides.

One of the teens reportedly had a firearm completely concealed on himself. He told deputies he got the weapon from a “friend” and considered getting rid of it and running from law enforcement. The teen had previous convictions for battery on a law enforcement officer, grand theft and grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was arrested at the Publix store on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and delinquent in possession of a firearm.

Arrest documents state that one of the teens also had a black backpack that contained a singular round of ammunition. That teen had an earlier conviction for aggravated assault with a firearm. He was charged with delinquent in possession of ammunition, in addition to resisting an officer and obstructing without violence.

Earlier in the day, the third teen had been accused of breaking into a car and stealing a passport, driver’s license, gas card, and two credit/debit cards. He is also accused of stealing a gun from another vehicle.

Deputies say they found the stolen gun hidden in his waistband under his jacket. He was subsequently arrested for two counts of auto burglary, theft of a firearm, theft of a credit card, delinquent in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.

The teens are a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds.