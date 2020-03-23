Teens cost grocery store hundreds in produce after coronavirus prank

Officials in Virginia are asking parents to keep a closer eye on what their kids and teens are doing after a prank by two teens cost an area grocery store hundreds of dollars in produce.

According to the report, employees at Harris Teeter were forced to throw at hundreds of dollars of food from their produce section after two teens appeared to be filming themselves coughing on and near produce in the store.

Employees immediately threw out the food and contacted authorities.

After an investigation using CCTV footage, authorities were able to identify the teens and contacted their parents.

During an interview, the teens admitted to getting extremely close to food and other patrons and coughing into their own sleeves as part of a joke.

The police department eventually determined that no criminal activity had taken place as no food or other patrons were actually spit on.

They are now, however, asking the public to closely monitor their children’s behavior, as many of them are sitting idle and bored due to schools being closed:

“We still ask that parents continue to monitor their children’s activities, including social media viewing and posting, and to discourage the promotion of any such fear-inducing behavior,” according to a Facebook post from the department.

Authorities also reported that this one the first incident of its kind in the area, however, it bares similarities to the ice cream licking prank that drew many copycats last year.