Teen’s Death Under Investigation After Apparent Suicide in BSO Jail

Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating the apparent suicide last weekend of a teenager who was being held at the Main Jail.

They say 17-year-old Sonny Rugani, of Coral Springs, had been cleared and released from a mental health hospital two and a half months ago.

However, just before 4 a.m. last Sunday, a detention deputy who was doing a routine physical check of inmates, discovered that the teen had tried to hang himself. Deputies and the jail’s medical staff then provided medical assistance.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported Rugani to a hospital, where he died Wednesday afternoon.

Coral Springs police had arrested the teen on June 1 on grand theft and burglary charges, according to the sheriff’s office. As he was being arrested, he threatened to take his own life, and was then taken to University Hospital & Medical Center under the Baker Act, until he was released by medical staff on June 12. At that point, Rugani was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

The sheriff’s office says he stayed at the Broward Juvenile Detention Center until he was adjudicated as an adult, and was taken to the Main Jail on June 25. Although he had been cleared by medical professionals two weeks earlier, the jail’s medical staff decided to place Rugani on suicide watch as a precaution.

After two days, he was transferred to general population housing. Officials say that during his two-month stay at the jail, Rugani did not show suicidal tendencies, and took part in daily educational and juvenile Life Skills programs.

The investigation is ongoing.