Teens hospitalized after drinking ecstasy juice

Four Florida teens have been hospitalized after consuming and or coming into contact with a substance in which they call ecstasy juice.

The Polk County sheriff’s office says they responded to Lakeland’s George Jenkins High School Thursday after a female student ingested “an unknown type of drug.”

After an investigation, authorities found that it was a water bottle containing juice and MDMA.

The student and three others including one who said she was handed the bottle but did not drink it, were taken to the hospital and treated for exposure.

At least one of the students was held for observation.

Deputies also searched the teens and found Alprazolam pills with no prescription and a small bag of crystalline rocks.

Two of the students, both described as 14- year-old boys, were taken into police custody and are facing drug charges.