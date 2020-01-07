Tell your "Kinfolks" to watch as Sam Hunt headlines the NHL Stadium Series next month

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Sam Hunt rang in 2020 playing New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC, and now we know what the superstar's next major appearance will be.

The “Body Like a Back Road” hitmaker will headline the NHL’s outdoor hockey game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings on February 15. Sam’s set will come during the first intermission at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs.

You can watch the 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series that Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC in the U.S. and on SN1 and TVAS2 in Canada.

Meanwhile, Sam’s busy putting the finishing touches on his sophomore album, which is expected to arrive sometime this year. It includes his current top ten hit, “Kinfolks.”

