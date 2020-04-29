Tenille Townes takes us to 'The Leomonade Stand' with debut album

Columbia Nashville

Tenille Townes has announced the details of her debut album, The Leomonade Stand, set for release on June 26.

The project feaures a dozen songs all co-written by the singer, five of which come from her EP, Road to the Lemonade Stand. Released in February, the project includes her debut single, "Somebody's Daughter," along with "Jersey on the Wall (I'm Just Asking), "White Horse" and more.

Other songs on the album are "Holding Out For the One," "When I Meet My Maker" and "The Most Beautiful Things."

The album's title is lifted from the line, "bet she was somebody's best friend laughing/Back when she was somebody's sister/Countin' change at the lemonade stand," from Tenille's breakthrough single, inspired by a homeless woman she saw on the side of the road.

“The Lemonade Stand is a collection of songs that mean so much to me and are the way I see the world in this season of my life right now," Tenille describes, adding that she hopes it serves as a "gathering place. ...I hope this record reminds people of who they are, that they are not alone, and reminds them of their dreams."

Originally from Grand Prairie, Canada, Tenille has achieved two hits on Canadian country radio with "Somebody's Daughter" and "Jersey on the Wall."

She moved to Nashville in 2013, with "Somebody's Daughter" cracking the top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2019.

