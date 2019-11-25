Tesla Making a Truck!

Tesla founder Elon Musk watched “shatter-proof” glass break into pieces but that hasn’t deterred buyers from the new CyberTruck! Musk says that Tesla has already received around 146,000 orders for the odd-looking truck. He tweeted about the electric truck’s demand, adding that orders for the truck have come in without advertising or paid endorsements. The Tesla Cybertruck is made of stainless steel, can go around 500 miles on a single electric charge and starts selling at under $40,000! Do you like the look of the Cybertruck?