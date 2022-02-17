Thanks to her viral TikTok, Brantley Gilbert meets a young fan who went through a heart transplant

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ACM

When an 11-year-old Brantley Gilbert fan named Alirix shared her story on social media of going through illness and a heart transplant, the country star knew he had to do something special for her.

It all started with a TikTok, where Alirix explained her heart transplant journey and said that her biggest wish was to meet her favorite musical artist.

“My dream has always been to meet you,” the young girl told Brantley on TikTok. “You helped me through my heart transplant, and I listened to you all the way through, and I hope I can meet you.”

The video went viral, racking up more than 139k views in less than a day — and among the many people to hear Alirix’s wish was the country star himself. He soon replied to his young fan, saying, “I got to say that I’m so humbled that you want to meet me. My wife makes the exact opposite wish a lot.”

He then added that he planned to let her pick a show to attend “anywhere, anytime,” but that he hoped to do something special for her on top of that.

Once they worked out the logistics, Brantley posted a video of himself and the young girl meeting for the first time, chatting and hanging out with Alirix and her parents backstage at a show.

“The hard days make ones like this that much sweeter,” Brantley wrote. “So glad I got to meet sweet Alirix and her family the other day at rehearsals.”

