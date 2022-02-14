“That’s My Kind of Night”: Luke Bryan adds dates to Las Vegas residency

ABC

Following the successful opening weekend of his debut Las Vegas residency, Luke Bryan is adding several new dates to the calendar.

Due to high demand, the country superstar will perform an additional nine shows at Resorts World this year on June 15, 17, 18, 22, 24 and 25, August 31 and September 3 and 4. They join previously announced shows on February 16, 18, 19, 20, 23, 25 and 26.

The demand comes after a sold-out first night of the residency on Saturday. The innovative show features a stage that moves to the melody as Luke performs hits including “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” and “One Margarita,” and a catwalk suspended 45 feet in the air that brings the singer up-close-and-personal with fans in balcony seating.

“What an amazing night and start to our run of headlining shows at Resorts World Las Vegas. We’ve worked long and hard to put together an incredible, high-energy show for the fans,” Luke shares. “I am so proud of how it turned out and I hope everyone who comes leaves there having as much fun as me.”

Tickets for the new shows go on sale February 21 at 1 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.