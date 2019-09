Another year in the books, and a list of country artists who stood out the most will soon be recognized for their work.

CMT has announced its this years honorees in the 10th Annual CMT Artists of the Year special.

The five outstanding musicians are: Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

The 10th Annual CMT Artists Of The Year special awards show airs Oct. 16 at 8 P.M. on CMT