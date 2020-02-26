The 2020 ACM Awards nominees will be announced tomorrow, with help from Lauren Alaina and Ashley McBryde

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThe Academy of Country Music will unveil its host and nominees for the 2020 ACM Awards tomorrow.

The host of this year’s show will be announced first via social media at 8 a.m. ET. Following that, the ACM will roll out this year’s nominees in a special digital press conference at 8:30 AM ET.

ACM award-winners Lauren Alaina and Ashley McBryde will be on hand to help make the announcement. Ashley is the reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year, while Lauren won the same award in 2018. Lauren also served as the ACM’s official social media correspondent for the 2019 ceremony.

Last year, Reba McEntire hosted the ACM Awards for the 16th time. 2019 marked the first year she’d emceed the event since 2012, when she co-hosted with Blake Shelton.

However, later in 2019, after Reba served as co-host for the CMA Awards with Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood, fans were buzzing about whether or not this would preclude he returning as ACM host for 2020.

At the time, Billboard reported that “no deal is in place” for Reba to return to host the ACMs, though “nothing is decided yet.”

The 2020 ACM Awards will take place on Sunday, April 5 at 8pm PT, and air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. In addition to the awards, the event will feature a wide variety of performances and collaborations.

