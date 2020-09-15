The 2020 ACM Awards team with People TV for the show’s official pre-party this week

Courtesy of the Academy of Country Music

The 2020 ACM Awards will take place this week, and before the show starts, People has announced that it will produce and exclusively livestream the show’s pre-party.



Called PeopleTV Red Carpet Live: 55th ACM Awards, the show will kick off at 7PM ET. It will be hosted by PeopleTV’s Jeremy Parsons in New York City, and will feature interviews and coverage of all the fun leading up to the Nashville show.

The ACM Awards show itself kicks off at 8PM ET. For the first time in the event’s history, it will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic Music City venues: The Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry House and the Bluebird Cafe. Keith Urban will host the show.



Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent social distancing practices, the ACMs look quite a bit different this year than they usually do. The show was pushed from its usual April date in order to maximize safety protocols. This year, the show will take place without a live audience, but will broadcast live on CBS.

Presumably the pre-party will look a little bit different this year as well, without the usual glitz and glamor of a crowded red carpet.