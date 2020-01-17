The 2020 Country Megaticket has been Announced!

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley & Rascal Flatts

 

ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 24th at 10am

 

6 Amazing Country shows at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

(*formerly Coral Sky Amphitheatre)

Included in Each Package

 

Live Nation and iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre are proud to announce the 2020 COUNTRY MEGATICKET. This year’s Megaticket will feature 6 major country packages with over 15 different artists performing at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach during the 2020 summer concert season.

This year marks the return favorites Jason Aldean & Kenny Chesney, and first-time headliner Thomas Rhett!

 

Tickets are on sale Friday, January 24th at 10am at www.Megaticket.com

 

These packages are available for a limited time, while supplies last, so grab your Megaticket before they are gone!

 

Performances (all 6 shows included in each package) 

 

Kenny Chesney

with special guest Michael Franti & Spearhead

Thursday, May 7th

 

Thomas Rhett

with Cole Swindell and HARDY

Saturday, June 20th

 

Lady Antebellum

with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae
Sunday, August 2nd  

 

Brad Paisley
with Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett
Thursday, September 3rd

 

Jason Aldean
with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny & Dee Jay Silver
Saturday, September 12th

Rascal Flatts
with special guests
Saturday, October 17th

 

 

Packages 

 

2020 Reserved Pavilion Seat – $1199.00 per ticket*

 

  • The same Reserved Pavilion Seating to each of the 6 iTHINK Financial shows listed above 

  • 1 Premier Parking pass per iTHINK Financial Megaticket show for EACH ORDER


2020 Lawn – $229.00 per ticket*

  • A general admission lawn ticket to all 6 iTHINK Financial shows listed above

  • Guarantee your tickets to this summer’s hottest country shows in advance before they sell out!

  • General Parking included

 

 

Orders for the 2020 Country Megaticket will be accepted online at Megaticket.com beginning Friday, January 24th at 10am.

 

This offer is for a limited time only. There is a 8-ticket total limit for all Megaticket purchases. Tickets for each individual show will go on sale at times to be announced.
 

*Prices subject to applicable tax and service fees. All acts and dates are subject to change.

