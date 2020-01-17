The 2020 Country Megaticket has been Announced!

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley & Rascal Flatts
ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 24th at 10am
6 Amazing Country shows at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
(*formerly Coral Sky Amphitheatre)
Included in Each Package
Live Nation and iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre are proud to announce the 2020 COUNTRY MEGATICKET. This year’s Megaticket will feature 6 major country packages with over 15 different artists performing at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach during the 2020 summer concert season.
This year marks the return favorites Jason Aldean & Kenny Chesney, and first-time headliner Thomas Rhett!
Tickets are on sale Friday, January 24th at 10am at www.Megaticket.com
These packages are available for a limited time, while supplies last, so grab your Megaticket before they are gone!
Performances (all 6 shows included in each package)
Kenny Chesney
with special guest Michael Franti & Spearhead
Thursday, May 7th
Thomas Rhett
with Cole Swindell and HARDY
Saturday, June 20th
Lady Antebellum
with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae
Sunday, August 2nd
Brad Paisley
with Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett
Thursday, September 3rd
Jason Aldean
with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny & Dee Jay Silver
Saturday, September 12th
Rascal Flatts
with special guests
Saturday, October 17th
Packages
2020 Reserved Pavilion Seat – $1199.00 per ticket*
-
The same Reserved Pavilion Seating to each of the 6 iTHINK Financial shows listed above
-
1 Premier Parking pass per iTHINK Financial Megaticket show for EACH ORDER
2020 Lawn – $229.00 per ticket*
-
A general admission lawn ticket to all 6 iTHINK Financial shows listed above
-
Guarantee your tickets to this summer’s hottest country shows in advance before they sell out!
-
General Parking included