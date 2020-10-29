The 54th CMA Awards head to Music City Center, with Reba and Darius leading a night of star-studded moments

ABC/Alysse Gafkjen

For the first time ever, this year’s CMA Awards will move from its usual home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to nearby Music City Center.

Hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will anchor the night of star-studded performances fans have come to expect from Country Music’s Biggest Night. The two will do a tribute performance together, while Reba will team up with Thomas Rhett, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin for “Be a Light,” TR’s number-one, nominated song. Lady A will also join Darius for his hit, “Beers & Sunshine.”

Pop star Charlie Puth will make his CMA debut for his first chance to perform “I Hope” with its creator, Gabby Barrett.

The superstar moments continue from there, with Eric Church set to do “Hell of a View,” Luke Combson board for “Cold as You,” and Florida Georgia Line on deck for “Long Live.”

Miranda Lambert will be “Settling Down,” while Ashley McBryde‘s sticking to “One Night Standards.” Maren Morris digs up “The Bones,” while Rascal Flatts will “Bless the Broken Road.”

Look for more talent to be announced leading up to the premiere of the 54th Annual CMA Awards, which air live on Wednesday, November 11, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.