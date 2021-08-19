The ACM Awards will livestream on Amazon Prime in 2022

Courtesy of the Academy of Country Music/Amazon Prime Video

The Academy of Country Music Awards is forgoing broadcast television in 2022 in favor of an Amazon Prime livestream.

It’s the latest development in a dramatic series of twists and turns for the country music awards show, which most recently aired on its longtime broadcast network home of CBS in April. But following that event, the Academy parted ways with the network after failing to agree on deal-renewal terms.

Now, it’s set to become the first-ever mainstream awards show to livestream exclusively.

“We are thrilled that the Academy of Country Music Awards are first to take this giant step toward the future of awards shows with Amazon Prime Video,” Damon Whiteside, the Academy’s CEO, says in a statement.

The exact date and location of next year’s ACM Awards will be announced at a later time. As always, the 2022 ACMs promise to bring together country music’s top artists for a packed show full of collaborations, world-television-premiere performances and other unforgettable moments.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.