The “ACM Honors” Returns To a Major Network In September

Carly Pearce is set to host “country music’s favorite night” at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors, and we’ll be able to watch the star studded celebration as the award show makes its return to a major TV network.

The 2022 ACM Honors will recognize Miranda Lambert as she receives the Triple Crown Award, and Christ Stapleton who will accept the Spirit Award. In addition, Shania Twain will receive the Poet’s Award as Morgan Wallen accepts the Milestone Award.

The ACM Honors will also recognize Yellowstone with the Film Award.

The show will feature performers and presenters, including: Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Ernest, Vince Gill, Hardy, Wynonna Judd, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Lainey Wilson and more!

The 2022 ACM Honors takes place Aug. 24, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The ceremony will air on Fox on Sept. 13 at 8PM ET.