“The Allens, forever”: Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis share photos from wedding

Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos from their wedding day.

The couple tied the knot on Thursday at The Lake House Inn in Pennsylvania, where the guest list included Darius Rucker and Tyler Rich, among others.

“Mr & Mrs Allen,” Jimmie captions a nighttime photo of he and his bride sitting on the steps outside the luxurious venue, while another shows them in an affectionate embrace at sunset surrounded by pink roses. “My Forever,” the singer writes with a black heart emoji. “I love you @lexmarieallen.”

“The Allens, forever,” she replies alongside a photo of the bride and groom posing in the aisle at the outdoor wedding venue, before a waterfront view.

The couple was introduced by an Allen family member in their hometown of Milton, Delaware. The country star popped the question in 2019 during a family trip to Disney World. They welcomed daughter Naomi Bettie in March 2020, who joins Jimmie’s six-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

