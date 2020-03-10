"The Bones" are good: Maren Morris tops Hot Country Songs chart

ABC/Image Group LA

"The Bones" has rewarded Maren Morris with chart accomplishment.

The song has claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for the week dated March 14, right on the heels of "The Bones" celebrating a two-week streak at number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the Mediabase chart.

Though Maren has also topped the Country Airplay chart with "Girl," "I Could Use a Love Song" and as a featured artist on Thomas Rhett's "Craving You," this is her first entry in the top spot on the Hot Country Songs chart.

"The Bones" also crossed over to the pop format, peaking at number four on the Adult Top 40 chart and reaching the top 10 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

Maren's new single, "To Hell and Back," has been released to radio. It's the third single off of Girl, which was named Album of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards.

