The Cadillac Three add dates to Country Fuzz Tour

Dylan Rucker

Dylan RuckerThe Cadillac Three has added a string of dates to their Country Fuzz Presents: The Cadillac Three Tour.

The trio will hit nearly 20 additional cities including Las Vegas, Boston and Kansas City throughout the spring. They'll also play a handful of dates in Canada. The new leg begins on April 2 in Vegas and concludes on May 30 in Savannah, Georgia.

The initial tour schedule was announced in November 2019. The trek kicks off January 23 in Jackson, Tennessee and sees the "Peace, Love & Dixie" singers performing several U.S. shows before heading across the pond to Europe for multiple performances, including the C2C music festival in London, Glasgow, Dublin and more. Befire that, they'll also perform at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on March 27.

The tour is named after the band's upcoming album, Country Fuzz, set for release on February 7. It's their first album since 2017's Legacy.

Tickets for the new leg go on sale to the public on January 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Here are the additional dates for The Cadillac Three's Country Fuzz Tour:

4/2 –- Las Vegas, NV, Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

4/15 –- London, ON, London Music Hall

4/16 –- Kitchener, ON, Wax

4/17 –- Oshawa, ON, The Music Hall Concert Theatre

4/18 –- Toronto, ON, The Opera House

4/21 –- Ottawa, ON, Algonquin Commons Theatre

4/22 –- South Burlington, VT, Higher Ground Ballroom

4/23 –- Portland, ME, Aura

4/24 –- Hampton, NH, Wally’s Pub

4/25 –- Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

4/30 –- Fort Smith, AR, TempleLive

5/1 –- Wichita, KS, Wave Wichita

5/2 –- Tulsa, OK, Cain’s Ballroom

5/14 –- Champaign, IL, The City Center

5/15 –- Kansas City, MO, Knuckleheads Saloon

5/16 –- West Peoria, IL, Crusens

5/23 –- Lexington, KY, Manchester Music Hall

5/30 –- Savannah, GA, Saddle Bags Savannah

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.