The Cadillac Three call on Chris Janson, Travis Tritt for new song

Dylan RuckerThe Cadillac Three have shared a taste of their upcoming album with the release of "Hard Out Here For a Country Boy."

The trio called on a pair of fellow country boys, Chris Janson and Travis Tritt, to help them paint the picture of a rowdy country lifestyle that entails cold beer, NASCAR and basking in the hot sun. Chris, Travis and Cadillac Three frontman Jaren Johnston trade vocals throughout the song that features lyrics like:

"It's hard out here for a country boy/Riding them Goodyears/Reeling them big cats/Wearing this red neck/Like an old ball cap."

The song stays true to the group's rugged rock sound, as members Jaren and drummer Neil Masonteamed up with Jeremy Stover to write it while on tour with Travis and Charlie Daniels Band. "I grew up listening to Travis, and he’s a big reason I sing the way I do -- that gritty twang thing. We knew he had to be on the song,” Jaren says.

"This song was kind of a jumping off point for the record and one of the first we cut. We’ve all been buddies for years and Chris heard the song playing in the background during a call with Jaren. It was cool that he quickly wanted to be a part of it and cut the vocal the next day," adds Neil.

The song will be included on the band's new album, Country Fuzz, set to drop on February 7.

