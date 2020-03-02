"The Champion": Carrie Underwood launches fit52 app

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LACarrie Underwood is taking her Fit52 lifestyle to another level.

Carrie is coordinating the launch of a new app, fit52, with the release of her new book, FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.

The new app features a variety of workouts set up through virtual playing cards the user is dealt. Each card represents a certain exercise routine and the number of times it's recommended you do them, resulting in a full-body workout.

The Grammy-winning singer says the app is designed for "busy people and their busy lives"; the routines, which she designed with her personal trainer, Eve Overland, take around 30 minutes to complete.

“Fitness is a true passion for me,” Carrie says. “The fit52 app incorporates what I’ve been doing myself for years, and we’ve made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out. We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives. Fit52 meets you wherever you are on your health journey, and I’m so proud of it.”

The app is available for download on iOS platforms now. Find Your Path will be released tomorrow, March 3.

