The City of Miami issues notice due to possible flooding from King Tides

Officials in Miami have issued a community notice about the second round of King Tides that is said to take place on select dates through October 3rd.

Beginning as early as tonight, we’re expected to experience tidal levels about 1 foot higher than predicted. Read more and view our king tides schedule: https://t.co/N5ptpJeV7A #MBRisingAbove pic.twitter.com/DLnFehEOaY — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) September 26, 2019

While the flooding from King tides is a reoccurring event, officials are reporting that the tides this year has been extremely high and are causing more flooding than usual, especially in low laying areas and areas with poor drainage systems.

Rising water levels at the Pelican Harbor Marina have already been reported.

Some reports state that water levels are expected to be 3 feet higher than normal in some areas.

The City of Miami says they are making preparations for the coming floods including putting temporary water pumps and generators in place to reduce the effects of flooding.

They have also created a webpage with tips on how you can keep your family and your property safe during this time.