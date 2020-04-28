The CMT’s “Artists Of The Year Special” Will Focus On Celebrating Frontline Workers

The annual CMT Artist Of The Year TV special will shift it’s focus from artists who have had an exceptional year, to the heroes who are keeping us going during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-hour TV special dubbed CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special will highlight frontline workers, from first responders, to healthcare workers, educators, service industry professionals, grocery store employees and so many more.

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special, a two-hour virtual tribute to recognize the Americans on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, will premiere Wednesday, June 3 at 8 PM ET/PT on CMT.https://t.co/rmxE1n3iCs — cmt (@CMT) April 27, 2020

The event will feature performances from Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town and more.

The CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special will air June 3 at 8PM, the special is replacing the CMT Awards that will now air on October 14.