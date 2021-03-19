“The Distance”: Gary LeVox begins his solo chapter with an epic power ballad focused on faith

Courtesy of Big Machine Records

Long heralded for his sky-high vocals as the lead singer of Rascal Flatts, Gary LeVox is striking out on his own for a solo project, beginning with his just-released Christian song, “The Distance.”



A powerful expression of faith, Gary says “The Distance” is an especially poignant song for 2021.



“With the struggles and battles so many have gone through this past year and taken over people’s everyday lives, this felt like a true song of hope,” he reflects. “With this song, the message we wanted to share is that our hope is not lost, it’s found on the cross. And with God, we can go the distance. Don’t ever give up.”

Fans first got a taste of Gary’s solo work last holiday season, when he put out the tender “Christmas Will Be Different This Year.” But that’s certainly not the last they’ll hear from the singer in 2021. As he and his band mates Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney go their separate ways, Gary has said he’s at work on a full solo album.



Rascal Flatts called it quits at the end of 2020, each moving on to pursue solo ventures. Jay is focusing on developing talent at his Christian label, Red Street Records, while Joe Don has been diving into songwriting more deeply than ever before.





