"The Gambler" reigns again: Kenny Rogers at number one on country albums chart

Doug McKenzie/Getty Images

Doug McKenzie/Getty ImagesKenny Rogers may be gone, but his spirit lives on in his music: the country legend has landed at the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

The late country icon has solidified the number one slot with The Best of Kenny Rogers: Through the Years, a 2018 compilation album of several of his greatest hits including "The Gambler," "Lady," "Lucille," "Love or Something Like It" and many more.

The installment has re-entered the chart at number one for the week ending March 26, with 32,000 equivalent album units. This marks Kenny's first time at number one on the Top Country Albums chart in more than 30 years since The Heart of the Matter claimed the position for six weeks in 1985 and 1986.

The Best of Kenny Rogers: Through the Years also cracked the top 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200, his first appearance on that chart since 1983.

Kenny passed away on March 20 at the age of 81. His family shared on social media that he passed away "peacefully" from natural causes and was surrounded by loved ones. They've also encouraged fans to donate to MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund in his honor to help music professionals who are out of work due to the pandemic.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.