“The Good Ones”: Gabby Barrett scores second consecutive #1 hit

Robby Klein

Gabby Barrett is among the “The Good Ones.” The 21-year-old singer has scored her second consecutive #1 single as the tune tops the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Hot Country Songs chart this week.

It follows Gabby’s breakout debut hit, “I Hope,” which reached #1 on both charts last year, and also crossed over to pop radio as a remix featuring Charlie Puth.

This feat makes the American Idol season 16 finalist the first solo female artist in five years to send her first two singles to the top of the Country Airplay chart, and the first female artist to have her first two singles reach #1 on the Hot Country Songs chart since 2012.

“The Good Ones” is inspired by Gabby’s husband, Cade Foehner. The two met while competing on American Idol and wed in October 2019. The couple welcomed their daughter, Baylah May, in January.

“I did not think the past week could have been any more amazing, but to have the #1 song feels like the cherry on top,” Gabby tells Billboard. “I’m so grateful for my husband, who truly is a good one and inspired this song.”

The success of “The Good Ones” comes days after Gabby was named New Female Artist of the Year ahead of the ACM Awards on Sunday, where she’ll perform “I Hope,” which is also nominated for Single of the Year.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.