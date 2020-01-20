"The Greatest Gift of All": Dolly Parton announces new greeting card line

ABC/Image Group LA

Dolly Parton has found another way to share her inspiring words.

The music legend has announced that she's partnered with American Greetings to release her own line of physical and digital greeting cards that will feature her iconic song lyrics, along with her famous Dolly-isms. The first product will be a video e-card based on one of her signature hits, "9 to 5."

“When presented with this opportunity I knew it was perfect for me. I love connecting with people in unique ways and being able to integrate products that take inspiration from my music and the life lessons I have learned through the years makes this extra special," Dolly says. "I know first-hand how a few words in a card can change someone’s day for the better."

Fans around the world will be able to access the digital products, while the physical cards will at first be available through e-commerce.

This marks the first time the superstar has released a line of greeting cards. The announcement came just before Dolly celebrated her 74th birthday on Sunday.

