The Guys Of Midland Are Selling Off Their Guitar Collection

The guys of Midland are selling some of their prized possessions that helped form the band, their guitars.

Midland’s Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson launched the Official Midland Reverb Shop on July 15 with portions of the sales going to the Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas.

Below are a couple of the guitars and stories behind them now available at Official Midland Reverb Shop.

1967 Fender Telecaster Custom electric guitar: Played at the very first Midland show and in the band’s “Put the Hurt on Me” music video.

1961 Gibson ES-335 electric guitar: Played during some of the biggest Midland shows!

1965 Gibson Firebird 12-String electric guitar: Played extensively on the tour that supported the band’s debut studio album On the Rocks.

MORE