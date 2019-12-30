The Highwomen, "Old Town Road" make Barack Obama's "Favorite Music" playlist

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LATwo of country music's breakout acts in 2019 made Barack Obama's coveted "Favorite Music of 2019" list.

The Highwomen, the supergroup of Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires, make the cut with their debut single, "Redesigning Women," along with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, who appear with their smash hit, "Old Town Road (Remix)."

They're sandwiched in between a multi-genre list that features major hitmakers and rising stars, including Grammy Best New Artist nominee Maggie Rogers, rockers Bruce Springsteen and The Black Keys, rapper Lizzo, and R&B singers Beyoncé, Frank Ocean and Solange.

"If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick," Obama writes.

Year-end lists have become an annual tradition for the 44th president, who began sharing his favorite books, movies and music of the year during his presidency and has continued since leaving office.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.