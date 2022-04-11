The Judds to celebrate fans with The Final Tour

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

The Judds are embarking on their first tour in more than a decade with The Final Tour.

The mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd will headline arenas across the country on a 10-date tour beginning on September 30 in Grand Rapids, MI and concluding on October 28 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Along the way, they’ll stop in Fort Worth, TX, Biloxi, MS, Sioux Falls, SD and other cities.

The Judds cite the tour as a “celebration” for their loyal fans.

“The fans have always been my family of choice. I love them dearly, so I’m chompin’ at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again,” Naomi shares in a statement. “The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild and extremely talented daughter… the best singer of any genre, Wynonna!”

“What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!” adds Wynonna.

Martina McBride will join the multi-Grammy winning duo as a special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public on April 15. Visit their website for a full list of dates.

The Judds will also reunite at the CMT Awards tonight to perform their career-defining hit, “Love Can Build a Bridge.” They’re set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in May.

