'The Library That Dolly Built' documentary to premiere via free livestream

A documentary about Dolly Parton‘s Imagination Library is premiering next month.

The Library That Dolly Built dives deep into how the global icon created the beloved nonprofit that delivers free books to children across the country each month. The film follows her journey from launching the program in her hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee to gifting books to 1.7 million children in all 50 states.

Directed by Nick Geidner and narrated by actress and mathematics educator Danica McKellar, the doc features interviews with Dolly, along with book recipients, authors and others impacted by the library.

The Dollywood Foundation and Abramorama have partnered to present the film with a one-night-only livestream premiere on Facebook, followed by a discussion and live acoustic performance by the legendary singer-songwriter.

“I am so excited that we can finally tell the whole story of the Imagination Library. It is certainly not just about me. Our story is the story of children, of families and communities who all share the dream to inspire kids to love to read and to love to learn,” Dolly explains.

“My hope is this documentary will encourage more towns, more states and even more countries to jump onboard. One thing is for sure, I think this is the best investment I have ever made!” she adds.

The Library That Dolly Built streams on the Imagination Library Facebook page on December 9 at 7 p.m. ET. It will be widely available on digital platforms in early 2021.

