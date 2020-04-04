The Martin County Drive-Thru Green Market Is BACK!

The first Drive-Thru Green Market was a huge success last weekend that it’s returning this Sunday, April 5th, from 9 am to 1 pm.

Over 20 vendors will be on site supplying you with fresh produce, bakery items, eggs, meats, and other locally produced food products.

The vendors of Stuart Green Market and other local farms allows the community to support their local farmers and growers while also providing a safer and healthier opportunity for the public to buy items they need.

Participants include:

Awaken Kombucha – Tea

Le Montaigne – Cheese

Blue Water Booty Smak – Fish Dip

Le Petit Pain – Bakery

Dog Days Barkery – dog snacks

Mellow Mermaid -CBD oil

…and more!

Cars will enter the fairgrounds at the traffic light at Dixie Highway and Aviation Way.

Each car will receive a “menu” that lists booths by number and outlines their offerings.

Numbered booths/tents will be set up 15 feet apart down the lane for safety.

Cars will proceed one at a time down the line of vendors, stopping at the booth(s) of their choice.

Customer make their purchases and exit gate 6.

