“The most incredible night of my career”: Russell Dickerson celebrates sold-out show at Ryman Auditorium

ABC

Russell Dickerson is over the moon about his headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium.

On Friday, the hit-making country singer performed for a sold out crowd at the Mother Church of Country Music in Nashville and expressed sincere gratitude after the show, sharing a gallery of photos from the event, including one that shows him sprawled out on the stage as a bevy of cheering fans gather behind him and another of him tearing his shirt off.

“Took me a couple days to wrap my head around this night. This was a decade in the making. It was by far the most incredible night of my career so far,” Russell professes in the caption. “Thank you to every single one of y’all who came out and made this night so special! See y’all across the street next time. I LOVE YOU FAM!!!!!!!!!”

Russell’s wife, Kailey Dickerson, was also all up in her feels about the special night, sharing a photo on Instagram Stories of her husband getting emotional as he performed his first #1 hit, “Yours,” as the crowd loudly sings along. “Friday was so special, I’ll never be over it,” she writes along with a crying face emoji.

The show at the Ryman marked the end of the singer’s All Yours, All Night Tour where he was also presented with a plaque for his single, “Home Sweet,” for being certified gold by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.