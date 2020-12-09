THE MOST POPULAR CHRISTMAS TREAT IN FLORIDA!

Thanks to our friends at Zippia The Career Expert who researched what the most popular Christmas treat is for every state.
Florida favorite is Cheesecake?!
I do love my cheesecake, but I don’t feel like it’s a Christmas holiday treat. I think of gingerbread, fruitcake, egg nog, peppermint when I think of Christmas treats.
If you are in agreement with these results, let us know.
Each State’s Favorite Treat
|State
|Treat
|Wisconsin
|Andes Peppermint
|Idaho
|Candy cane
|Arkansas
|Cheesecake
|Connecticut
|Cheesecake
|Florida
|Cheesecake
|Michigan
|Cheesecake
|Nevada
|Cheesecake
|New Mexico
|Cheesecake
|New York
|Cheesecake
|Ohio
|Cheesecake
|Oklahoma
|Cheesecake
|Delaware
|Chocolate chip cookie
|Vermont
|Chocolate chip cookie
|Illinois
|Chocolate santas
|New Jersey
|Chocolate santas
|Maine
|Chocolate truffles
|Massachusetts
|Christmas Trifle
|Rhode Island
|Christmas Trifle
|Kansas
|Cinnamon Roll
|Wyoming
|Egg Nog
|North Carolina
|Fruitcake
|South Carolina
|Fruitcake
|West Virginia
|Fudge
|Colorado
|Gingerbread Cake
|Maryland
|Gingerbread Cake
|Pennsylvania
|Gingerbread Cheesecake
|New Hampshire
|Gingerbread man
|Virginia
|Gingerbread man
|Arizona
|Hot chocolate
|Utah
|Jolly Rancher
|Alaska
|MMs
|Iowa
|oreo balls
|Hawaii
|Oreo Cheesecake
|North Dakota
|peanut butter blossoms
|Oregon
|Peppermint bark
|California
|peppermint chocolate chip cookies
|Texas
|peppermint chocolate chip cookies
|Minnesota
|peppermint kiss cookies
|Indiana
|Pudding
|Kentucky
|Pudding
|Louisiana
|Pudding
|Tennessee
|Pudding
|Alabama
|Red velvet cake
|Mississippi
|Red velvet cake
|Georgia
|Red velvet pound cake
|Washington
|Skittles
|South Dakota
|Sugar cookie
|Missouri
|vegan christmas cookies
|Nebraska
|York Peppermint Pattie
|Montana
|Yule Log Cake