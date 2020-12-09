Thanks to our friends at Zippia The Career Expert who researched what the most popular Christmas treat is for every state.

Florida favorite is Cheesecake?!

I do love my cheesecake, but I don’t feel like it’s a Christmas holiday treat. I think of gingerbread, fruitcake, egg nog, peppermint when I think of Christmas treats.

If you are in agreement with these results, let us know.

THE MOST POPULAR CHRISTMAS TREAT IN FLORIDA! THE MOST POPULAR CHRISTMAS TREAT IN FLORIDA IS CHEESECAKE DO YOU AGREE? Yes! Yummy! No. I love all sweets the same.



Each State’s Favorite Treat