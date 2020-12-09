Tim & Chelsea

By DC |

THE MOST POPULAR CHRISTMAS TREAT IN FLORIDA!

Thanks to our friends at Zippia The Career Expert who researched what the most popular Christmas treat is for every state.

Florida favorite is Cheesecake?!

I do love my cheesecake, but I don’t feel like it’s a Christmas holiday treat. I think of gingerbread, fruitcake, egg nog, peppermint when I think of Christmas treats.

If you are in agreement with these results, let us know.

 

Each State’s Favorite Treat

State Treat
Wisconsin Andes Peppermint
Idaho Candy cane
Arkansas Cheesecake
Connecticut Cheesecake
Florida Cheesecake
Michigan Cheesecake
Nevada Cheesecake
New Mexico Cheesecake
New York Cheesecake
Ohio Cheesecake
Oklahoma Cheesecake
Delaware Chocolate chip cookie
Vermont Chocolate chip cookie
Illinois Chocolate santas
New Jersey Chocolate santas
Maine Chocolate truffles
Massachusetts Christmas Trifle
Rhode Island Christmas Trifle
Kansas Cinnamon Roll
Wyoming Egg Nog
North Carolina Fruitcake
South Carolina Fruitcake
West Virginia Fudge
Colorado Gingerbread Cake
Maryland Gingerbread Cake
Pennsylvania Gingerbread Cheesecake
New Hampshire Gingerbread man
Virginia Gingerbread man
Arizona Hot chocolate
Utah Jolly Rancher
Alaska MMs
Iowa oreo balls
Hawaii Oreo Cheesecake
North Dakota peanut butter blossoms
Oregon Peppermint bark
California peppermint chocolate chip cookies
Texas peppermint chocolate chip cookies
Minnesota peppermint kiss cookies
Indiana Pudding
Kentucky Pudding
Louisiana Pudding
Tennessee Pudding
Alabama Red velvet cake
Mississippi Red velvet cake
Georgia Red velvet pound cake
Washington Skittles
South Dakota Sugar cookie
Missouri vegan christmas cookies
Nebraska York Peppermint Pattie
Montana Yule Log Cake

 