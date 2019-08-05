The PBSO gets credible lead in 35-year-old cold case of Christy Luna

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that they have received a credible tip in the disappearance of Marjorie “Christy” Luna who disappeared in 1984 when she was just 8-years-old.

Christy was said to have gone to Belk’s General Store to purchase food for her cat and has not been seen since leaving the store.

A witness told reporters that she remembers seeing Christy walked into the store and then walk out of the store and that was the last time she was ever seen.

“It was crazy,” said Nilda Velasquez. “We were playing with fireworks, she went in the store, she waved. And then she went out of the store, she waved, and that was it.”

In an effort to solve some of the mysteries surround the case, authorities released a documentary with some of the details of the case and it worked. 35-years later authorities say they received their first creditable tip.

A dig site has since been set up behind a home in Greenacres near where Christy disappeared.

“We believe that this is another dot, connecting all the dots to hopefully solve this case and bring some closure here,” said Sheriff Bradshaw at a news conference on Monday.

Christy’s mother, Jennie Johnson, also spoke on the development stating that she is hoping that they can finally bring Christy home:

“It has been 35 years, 2 months and 9 days today,” said Johnson. “I think we are going to bring Christy home. We are going to bring Christy home. Just putting that positive out there cause God’s with us and we are bringing Christy home.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has enlisted the help of anthropologists with Florida Gulf Coast University for the excavation.

If you have any information about what may have happened to Christy, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.