'The Road I'm On': Why the unflinching A&E 'Biography' even caught Garth Brooks "off guard"

Starting tonight, you'll see Garth Brooks like you've never seen him before, when the two-part, four-hour documentary The Road I'm On premieres on A&E.

The unvarnished, up-close-and-personal look at the superstar's life never flinches or dodges a topic. You'll see Trisha Yearwood, along with Garth's first wife, Sandy. It covers the Chris Gaines album, and the concerts Garth wanted to do in Ireland.

"We've always kinda kept our private life private," Garth tells ABC Audio. "But A&E says if you're agreeing to do this, we've got to open the doors."

For the first time ever, Garth's three daughters look into the lens and talk about their father.

"You know how hard we've worked to never have them ever on camera," he explains. "But now they're old enough to make their own decisions. And all three of them said they would love to do it."

Naturally, Garth "thought they did great" -- with a qualification or two.

"[The fans are] gonna worship the words those girls say," he predicts. "I can't say I agree with everything I'm hearing from them as their dad, but it's their story."

Even Garth admits some parts of the Biography special shocked him, because he was too busy to take in everything that was happening at the time.

"As much as I thought Central Park was a success, I had no idea how big of a success it was," he reflects. "As much as I thought going home and raising the kids was just a natural move, when you see the press conference and everything, you go, 'Holy cow! This was life changing.' So those things kind of catch you off guard."

Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On premieres Monday and Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.

