“The Rock” Hulks Out on Gate

Cast member Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers at the Los Angeles premiere of “Jumanji: The Next Level” at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson experienced a power outage at his home, and was unable to leave for work… So he just ripped the gate off BARE HANDED! As if we needed more reason to not get on his bad side!