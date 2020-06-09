The Search Is Over… Treasure Chest Worth $1 Million Hidden In The Rocky Mountains Has Been Found

Someone hit the jackpot after a 10 year search for a hidden treasure chest in the Rocky Mountains.
Forrest Fenn, an art dealer and author hid a treasure chest worth $1 million in the Rocky Mountains leaving vague clues on where to find it in his autobiography. Well, he announced on Sunday (June 7) that “the search is over” someone finally tracked it down.
