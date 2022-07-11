The show must go on: Luke Bryan falls on stage but keeps singing

ABC

Luke Bryan took a tumble on stage, but he didn’t let it stop the show.

Performing in Raleigh over the weekend, a video captured by a fan shows the superstar busting out his signature hip swivels and singing his hit “That’s My Kinda Night” before accidentally slipping and falling onto his back. But like the pro he is, Luke kept the show going, continuing to sing while laying on his back — and throwing in a few hip thrusts for good measure.

The hitmaker was good-humored about the incident as two members of his stage crew tried to help him up, Luke singing all the while. Once he made it back on his feet, Luke couldn’t help but laugh it off and kept on dancing.

Just before the 4th of July, Luke dropped his patriotic new single, “Country On.” He continues on his Raised Up Right Tour through the end of October.

