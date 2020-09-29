'The Speed of Now': Keith Urban's album clinches the top spot in multiple countries

UMG Nashville

Keith Urban is speeding his way up the charts.

The country superstar has topped the country charts in multiple countries with his new album, The Speed of Now Part 1, including a number-one debut on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, marking his ninth U.S. chart-topper.

Keith has also clinched the #1 spot on charts in Canada and his native country of Australia, marking the fourth consecutive time he’s bowed at number one in all three countries. The other projects to earn him this recognition were 2018’s Graffiti U, 2016’s Ripcord and 2013’s Fuse.

The Speed of Now Part 1, released September 18, features appearances by artists including Eric Church on the single he co-wrote, “We Were,” as well as pop superstar Pink and rising country rapper Breland, plus more.

Keith’s duet with Pink on “One Too Many” is currently in the top 15 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

By Cillea Houghton

