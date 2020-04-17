The Story Behind The Video For Old Dominion’s “Some People Do” Is Truly Heartwarming

Old Dominion released the video for their latest single “Some People Do” and they couldn’t have found a more remarkable person to base the video off of.

The video was inspired by Jason Schneidman, a the celebrity groomer who goes around LA giving homeless people a fresh look… Schneidman, who was once homeless himself turned his life around after battling drug addiction and hopes to help others do the same. He is also the star of the “Some People Do” video I shared above.

Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey talks about the song and inspiration behind the video in the interview below.