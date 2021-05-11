“The ‘Summer of G’ has begun!”: Garth Brooks hints at another tour date

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Garth Brooks has declared that 2021 is the “Summer of G.”

On Inside Studio G Monday night, Garth hinted that another tour date may be added to the list in the coming weeks.

Garth recently announced a show in Salt Lake City at the Rice-Eccles Stadium on July 17, marking the first concert at the venue in a decade. He’s also set to perform in Las Vegas on July 10 and headline opening night of Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 23.

“I’m hearing somewhere that there might be another announcement coming here…The ‘Summer of G’ has begun! At least three in July,” he teases. “It’s crazy. A lot of fun.”

After tickets for the Salt Lake City show went on sale last week, it became the fastest stadium sell-out in Ticketmaster history. Garth also has a set of shows planned at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on September 18 and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on September 25, both of which have been postponed numerous times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This tour is not going to fire up to shut down. We’re just not going to do it, okay? So, we’ve got to take care of each other in every city,” Garth encourages. “Just do your best is all that I am asking. Because what we want to do is we want to come into your place. We want to have a great time, love one another, get out there, and get them out of there safely! That’s what it’s all about!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.