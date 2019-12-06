The Thing That Wrecks…" Lady Antebellum is singing with Little Big Town

Big Machine

Big MachineIf you dive into Lady Antebellum's new album, Ocean, you'll find a collaboration with the trio's fellow CMA Vocal Group of the Year winners, Little Big Town.

"The Thing That Wrecks You" was co-written by up-and-coming female vocalist Tenille Townes. Lady A's Charles Kelley explains how the mega-duet came together.

"You know, it was a song that a songwriter friend, Kate York, sent me," he tells ABC Audio. "And Tenille [was] singing the demo! And it just floored me. There was something very dark. I just kept coming back to it."

"And so it's funny," he continues. "After we recorded, I was down at the beach with Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook. I said, 'We've got to do something together.' And they said, 'Well, what do we want to do?' And I said, "Well, we've got a couple songs.'"

"I sent them two songs and they flipped out over 'The Thing That Wrecks You,'" Charles recalls. "And so to put together seven voices on one song was such an interesting, fun challenge. It's definitely an art piece on the record."

In fact, it's the first time in Lady A's more-than-ten-year history they've ever had a guest on one of their recordings.

"We've never had a feature on one of our albums ever, and so this is our very first one," Dave Haywoodpoints out. "That song and working with Little Big Town was a dream. Love their harmonies."

This isn't the first time Little Big Town's recorded with another CMA Vocal Group of the Year, however. They're on "Stars in the City" on Old Dominion's 2017 album, Happy Endings, as well.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.