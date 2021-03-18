The Top ‘Dirty Dozen’ Fruits + Vegetables Containing The Most Pesticides

The annual “dirty dozen” list just came out, a list if the top 12 fruits and vegetables that tend to be covered in pesticides.

Strawberries are #1 for the 6th straight year, followed by spinach, and kale.

Here are the top 12:

1. Strawberries. They’re at the top for the sixth year in a row.

2. Spinach.

3. Kale.

4. Nectarines.

5. Apples.

6. Grapes.

7. Cherries.

8. Peaches.

9. Pears.

10. Bell peppers and hot peppers.

11. Tomatoes.

12. Celery.

The CLEANEST are avocadoes, corn, pineapples, onions, and papayas.