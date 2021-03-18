The Top ‘Dirty Dozen’ Fruits + Vegetables Containing The Most Pesticides

The annual “dirty dozen” list just came out, a list if the top 12 fruits and vegetables that tend to be covered in pesticides.
Strawberries are #1 for the 6th straight year, followed by spinach, and kale.
Here are the top 12:
1. Strawberries. They’re at the top for the sixth year in a row.
2. Spinach.
3. Kale.
4. Nectarines.
5. Apples.
6. Grapes.
7. Cherries.
8. Peaches.
9. Pears.
10. Bell peppers and hot peppers.
11. Tomatoes.
12. Celery.
The CLEANEST are avocadoes, corn, pineapples, onions, and papayas.